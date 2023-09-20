First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warmer temperatures return Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Any showers end by 9 AM. Sun & clouds throughout the day. High near 80F. Wind SSE at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Low around 60F. Wind light and variable.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a passing shower or two late in the afternoon and evening. High near 80F. Low 62F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. High 82F. Low 60F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY TAILGATE FORECAST: Expect a bright start to tailgating with sunshine and temperatures around 60F. Temperatures will climb into the 70s around the lunch hour with a southeast breeze increasing. Michiana will close out the afternoon on a warm note with highs reaching into the low 80s. Hydration and sunscreen will be key during the afternoon hours. 0% chance of rain for tailgating.

Saturday Tailgate Weather (WNDU)

SATURDAY’S THE OHIO STATE & NOTRE DAME GAME FORECAST: No need for any jacket! Temperatures to start the game at 7:30 PM will be warm with 70s around. As the game reaches halftime temperatures will fall into the low 70s. By the 4th quarter, temperatures drop into the 60s with a few clouds around. 0% chance of rain during the game.

The Ohio State VS. Notre Dame Saturday Evening (WNDU)

EXTENDED FORECAST: First Alert 10 Day calls for an increase in showers early next week. Temperatures will slide from the 80s down into the fall 70s for the second half of the 10 Day.

First Alert (First Alert)

