Advertise With Us

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Daniel Shaffer
Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified

Latest News

Suspect tased after police chase of stolen vehicle across state line dies in hospital
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu