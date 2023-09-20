Elkhart police issue employment scam warning

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are issuing a scam warning, saying they want you to be aware of employment scams.

Elkhart police say that one scam victim received a text about a potential job opening. The victim was then sent instructions on depositing a check for the new position, buying gift cards with the check money, and then sending the gift cards to the “employer,” only to have the check bounce as it was fake the whole time, leaving the victim out of money and a job.

In another scam, a victim received communication about a job offer and was told to buy equipment to send to the “employer” so the “employer” could install company software (for which the job seeker was going to be reimbursed). By the time the victim learned it was a scam, they were already out the money they had spent on the equipment.

There are some tips that can keep you safe:

Do your research

Before accepting a job, make sure the company is real

Look for red flags

Watch for typos

Bad grammar

If a job offer seems too good to be true, it probably is

Never send money as a legitimate business won’t ask you to send money or buy equipment as terms of your employment

Do not provide personal info, like your driver’s license, bank account information, or social security number, to “employers” who email or text you about a “job” offer

If you have been the victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement jurisdiction to report it (the Elkhart Police Department can be contacted at 574-295-7070. The Better Business Bureau also has great information on how to avoid employment scams.

