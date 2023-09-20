Douglas Road will not be open in time for this weekend’s game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the latest on the Douglas Road construction project.

They said Douglas Road will not be open in time for Saturday’s big game.

Phase two of the project, which is between Ironwood Drive and State Road 23, will be closed for another three weeks due to a gas line that is too close to the surface.

Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer said they are not changing the project design: it will still be four lanes, two in each direction.

“The project is within the deadline that was anticipated; however, it was hoped that the work would be completed before this weekend, before the Ohio State, Notre Dame game,” said Baxmeyer.

The delay could have an impact on local businesses who rely on game-day weekends to help make ends meet.

“There’s not any businesses on that section, so it’s a detour, and certainly some businesses perhaps could be impacted by having to travel around that section of road that isn’t finished,” Baxmeyer said.

The first phase of the project is complete, which is near the roundabout by Twyckenham to Ironwood.

“So, that part I think they appreciate. Certainly, the second phase from Ironwood to 23 is taking about the same length of time to actually construct, except for this unforeseen condition,” Baxmeyer explained.

The delay will not cost the county any more money.

Douglas Road has been closed since March to expand the roadway.

