Bed & Breakfast near Bremen booked ahead of Ohio State-Notre Dame game

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame football team hosts Ohio State this weekend, South Bend will host a powerful economic boom.

But that boom extends well beyond the city limits of South Bend.

This story begins roughly 40 miles from Notre Dame Stadium at the Scottish Bed & Breakfast outside of Bremen. The Scottish B&B may be a bit of a drive to the big game, but they’re booked — just like every other hotel, motel, and Vrbo in the region.

Anne Miller and her husband, Homer, run this place, and she’s positively upbeat about collecting a small portion of the roughly $200 million pumped into Michiana’s economy annually during home game weekends.

“It’s been a slow summer overall, and so we are just tickled pink,” Anne said. “We’re happy to have all five rooms booked this weekend. I know some people raise their rates. Homer doesn’t.”

Not only do Homer and Anne not raise their rates, but they are also dog friendly. Fact is, we got the distinct impression their chocolate lab Rockne is as much a host here as a mascot.

Rockne and his family are not hosting a bunch of Buckeyes this weekend… The dog’s name is Rockne. There are going to be some Notre Dame faithful in this place.

Former Notre Dame defensive end Kevin Griffith has rented out the whole Scottish B&B this weekend, and again for USC weekend (the Trojans visit South Bend on Oct. 14). Griffith has come here for 18 years, always booking it for the big game and brings his family.

The Scottish B&B is a decidedly swanky place — spacious rooms, an indoor pool, lots of Notre Dame memorabilia. Oh, and the breakfast sounds emphatically exquisite.

“Homer is famous for his feathery eggs in a ramekin, and we make these really delicious eggs with sausage,” Anne said. “Then, we have a potato cake, and then we usually have fruit and a coffee cake.”

For more information on the Scottish Bed & Breakfast, click here.

A reminder, kickoff for Saturday’s matchup at Notre Dame Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

