What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find fried fish, pulled chicken BBQ, and Polish food on the menu!

Fundraiser Fish Fry (Michiana Walleye Association - 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka) Tuesday, Sept.19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter. Cost: $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru carryout only.

Wednesday Dinner (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola) Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Pulled chicken BBQ sandwich, white macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, drink. Cost: $12. Fellowship dining or carryout available. Call 574-679-4435 for reservations.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Sept. 21, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Special: Cabbage Rolls. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Polish Buffet (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cost: $16. Carryout available. Advance tickets call, 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644.

Meow Mission's Alleys for Alley Cats Fundraiser (Bowlers Country Club - 55839 Pine Road, South Bend) Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Polish dinner, bowling, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, more. Cost: Dinner, $24; Bowling, $15. Carryout available. Dinner tickets must be pre-ordered, call 574-300-3353. Information: www.themeowmission.org

Taste of Unity Harvest Celebration (Palais Royale - 105 W. Colfax Avenue, South Bend) Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Signature event of the season, 17 chefs serving small plates, a silent auction, live music, and cash bar. Relax and enjoy. Cost: $50. Tickets at theunitygardens.org

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

