Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re getting closer and closer to Election Day! Tuesday, Sept. 19, marks National Voter Registration Day!
It’s free and easy to register to vote. And it’s one of the best ways to get involved in your community!
If you need to sign up, both Indiana and Michigan offer online registration
Register to vote in the state of Indiana
Register to vote in the state of Michigan
Check your voter registration status
Check your registration status for Indiana
Check your registration status for Michigan
