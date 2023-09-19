St. Joseph County sees home prices fall in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County saw a solid decrease in its median housing cost last month!

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, a Realtor.com study says St. Joseph County’s median home listing is $261,750, down 6.5% from the previous month’s $279,000.

Compared to August 3022, the median home list price increased 4.7% from $249,950.

An average home listing in St. Joseph County spends around 32 days on the market in contrast to the national average of 33 days. The county also saw an increase in homes on the market, at 328 new listings comparatively to 300 in August of last year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.