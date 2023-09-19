Advertise With Us

South Bend schools hosting Q&A sessions for boundary alignment

(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still time to make your voice heard about the South Bend Community School Corporation’s boundary alignment!

The school system will be hosting another in-person meeting at Clay International Academy from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. At the meeting, the public can view proposed boundary maps and ask questions for clarification.

There are three other opportunities to meet about the boundary alignment on Wednesday, including:

  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., La Casa de Amistad, 3423 S Michigan St.
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monroe Elementary, 312 E. Donmoyer Ave.
  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Muessel Elementary, 1021 Blaine Ave.

The school system is in the process of changing attendance boundaries to align with the recently approved Facilities Master Plan.

