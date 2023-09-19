South Bend schools hosting Q&A sessions for boundary alignment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still time to make your voice heard about the South Bend Community School Corporation’s boundary alignment!

The school system will be hosting another in-person meeting at Clay International Academy from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. At the meeting, the public can view proposed boundary maps and ask questions for clarification.

There are three other opportunities to meet about the boundary alignment on Wednesday, including:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m., La Casa de Amistad, 3423 S Michigan St.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monroe Elementary, 312 E. Donmoyer Ave.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Muessel Elementary, 1021 Blaine Ave.

The school system is in the process of changing attendance boundaries to align with the recently approved Facilities Master Plan.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.