South Bend hiring for fall leaf pick-up program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to make some extra cash while working this fall?

The South Bend Department of Public Works is hiring workers for the city’s fall leaf pick-up program! Future applicants would be working for six weeks, starting October 30 through December 8.

Those interested would perform manual labor on leaf crews, pushing and raking loose leaves. The position pays $16 per hour.

Future applicants should:

Have the ability to perform very strenuous work in extremely adverse weather conditions.

Knowledge of work crew practices, basic safety and traffic rules and regulations.

Keep work area and equipment clean.

Assumes additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.

