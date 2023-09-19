Advertise With Us

South Bend hiring for fall leaf pick-up program

Crewmates share a laugh while picking up leaves on Monday in South Bend.
Crewmates share a laugh while picking up leaves on Monday in South Bend.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to make some extra cash while working this fall?

The South Bend Department of Public Works is hiring workers for the city’s fall leaf pick-up program! Future applicants would be working for six weeks, starting October 30 through December 8.

Those interested would perform manual labor on leaf crews, pushing and raking loose leaves. The position pays $16 per hour.

Future applicants should:

  • Have the ability to perform very strenuous work in extremely adverse weather conditions.
  • Knowledge of work crew practices, basic safety and traffic rules and regulations.
  • Keep work area and equipment clean.
  • Assumes additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Those interested can learn more and apply by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain early this week; Warming up later this week
Freeman recaps win over Central Michigan, looks ahead to Ohio State matchup
4-Star QB Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame
Hartman prepares for top 10 matchup against Ohio State