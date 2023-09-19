Advertise With Us

Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.(@moniquemeza13_ & @jioherrera0 / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mother and her son in Florida went viral on TikTok for a hilarious video proving how much they look alike.

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.

The video shows Jiovanni wearing a wig, makeup, jewelry, and his mom’s clothing.

“My son wanted to see if he could pass as me,” Meza wrote with the video. “The answer is yes he can.”

Meza told Today that the prank worked, and the store clerk didn’t even take a second glance.

However, many viewers thought Jiovanni looked more like Reba McEntire, prompting Meza to repost the clip accompanied by her son “I’m a Survivor.” That video has been viewed nearly 30 million times.

Meza said in her comments section that she has four sons, but Jiovanni is the only one who resembles her.

“Even worse, he acts just like me,” she wrote in a comment.

The two also pulled off a look-alike prank at a restaurant to fool a waiter. That TikTok video has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist
Lashonda Perry
Missing 48-year-old woman out of South Bend found safe
Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation in student sexual misconduct case

Latest News

Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week
City Council hears request for Concord Mall tax abatement
A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women has been killed in prison by his...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Local artist showcases new style at Box Factory
Police thwart murder for hire ploy led by inmate in LaPorte County