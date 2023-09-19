Rolling Prairie Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon School

By Natacha Casal and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Rolling Prairie Elementary School has about 450 students… and on Tuesday, those 450 kids were celebrating!

The U.S. Department of Education was in town to honor the school, which just became a National Blue Ribbon School! The program honors public elementary, middle, and high schools performing or improving student achievement to high levels, especially among disadvantaged students.

“Our motto is practice makes progress, and so we believe in the growth of all of our students,” said Dr. Pamela Moore, principal of Rolling Prairie Elementary School. “We acknowledge that you may not get it the first time, but if you keep working and with the support of all of our staff, we will help students get to where they want to be. So, practice makes progress, we believe in a growth mind set.”

The students were given blue coins in honor of the award.

Meanwhile, Rolling Prairie isn’t the only school in Michiana to receive the prestigious honor. Jimtown Intermediate School of Baugo Community Schools was also named a National Blue Ribbon School.

For a look at all the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, click here.

