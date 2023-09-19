Police thwart ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire plot’ led by LaPorte County Jail inmate

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say investigators with multiple agencies in LaPorte County have thwarted a “Hollywood-style murder for hire plot” that was led by an inmate at the LaPorte County Jail.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, Daniel Shaffer, 45, of LaPorte solicited the murder of two people while he was still in jail. It turns out Shaffer was telling undercover police about the scheme the entire time.

Thanks to the ATF and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the murders never happened. Over the course of numerous covert meetings and encounters with Shaffer, investigators not only verified his intent to solicit the two murders but collected evidence that ultimately led to charges.

Shaffer was charged on Friday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Shaffer’s bond was set at $100,000 and he’s currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail pending his initial hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.