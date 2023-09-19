Elkhart police seeking help identifying truck in arson investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway to identify a truck in reference to an arson investigation!

According to the Elkhart Police Department, an arson occurred at ADEC Industries in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway, resulting in ADEC transport vans being set on fire in early August.

The police are searching for the truck, which is believed to be an older Chevy S10 pickup truck.

If can identify this truck or have any information about this investigation, please contact Cpl. Carver at 574-295-7070 or email jonathon.carver@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.

A picture of the suspected truck. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.