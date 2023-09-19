Advertise With Us

Elkhart police seeking help identifying truck in arson investigation

A picture of the suspected truck.
A picture of the suspected truck.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway to identify a truck in reference to an arson investigation!

According to the Elkhart Police Department, an arson occurred at ADEC Industries in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway, resulting in ADEC transport vans being set on fire in early August.

The police are searching for the truck, which is believed to be an older Chevy S10 pickup truck.

If can identify this truck or have any information about this investigation, please contact Cpl. Carver at 574-295-7070 or email jonathon.carver@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.

A picture of the suspected truck.
A picture of the suspected truck.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist
Lashonda Perry
Missing 48-year-old woman out of South Bend found safe
Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation in student sexual misconduct case

Latest News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Ohio State at Notre Dame
Ask the Doctor: Shingles recovery, COVID loss of taste, RSV vaccines
Ask the Doctor: 9/19/2023
Ask the Doctor: 9/19/2023
South Bend police searching for missing 35-year-old man