Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘Hollywood-style murder for hire’ plot

By Felicia Michelle and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say investigators with multiple agencies have thwarted a “Hollywood-style murder for hire plot” that was led by an inmate who has been at the LaPorte County Jail since May.

Daniel Shaffer, 45, of LaPorte allegedly solicited the murder of two people while locked up. It turns out Shaffer was telling undercover police about the scheme the entire time.

The story is not something from a Netflix series, but there were many supporting characters that made this investigation and arrest happen.

This unusual situation came to a head after several weeks of investigation into what officials say started out as a routine check into a threat. But they never expected it to reveal a murder for hire plot.

Daniel Shaffer
Daniel Shaffer(LaPorte County Jail)

Sgt. Kyle Shiparski of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force explained how they were able to get Shaffer to let his guard down with the help of undercover agents.

“Kind of leveraging those comforts or perceived comforts the inmate has where in certain situations they don’t think they are recorded or in certain situations they feel more comfortable to talk,” he said. “In this investigation, that’s really what we exploited, and that’s ultimately where Mr. Shaffer clearly outlined his intent.”

Shaffer was charged on Friday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. His bond was set at $100,000 and he’s currently in custody at the LaPorte County Jail pending his initial hearing on Friday.

Shaffer was acquainted with the victims prior to going to jail and both are in the LaPorte area. Their identities are being withheld, as Shiparski says this is for both their privacy and safety.

“We’re not releasing the names of the victims at this time, and I say that because that would kind of obviously tip the hat to the motive behind it,” Shiparski explained. “But in this investigation, the motive became clear, and it was one that was very personal to him.”

The victims have been informed of the situation and Shaffer’s charges. Officials say if this does go to trial, they will likely have to testify.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Medical Moment

Martie Salt explores why it might be more difficult to quit smoking for some people over others.

Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Genetics can make you predisposed to preferences like loving sugary snacks, and, as it turns out, that might also be the case for some smokers.

Indiana

Abby Williams and Libby German

Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
The documents provide extensive details of the crime scene — details attorneys for the defense say points to the involvement of members of a pagan Norse religion called Odinism.

News

St. Joseph County sees home prices fall in August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County saw a solid decrease in its median housing cost last month!

News

St. Joseph County house prices fell over 6% in August

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Berrien County officials urge people to use caution around coyotes

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Four women testify against Buchanan attorney in preliminary hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

County commissioners discuss Douglas Road construction

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Benton Harbor man gets life without parole for 2021 murder

Updated: 1 hour ago