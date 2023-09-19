Missing 35-year-old man out of South Bend found safe

Kenneth Williams
Kenneth Williams(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Kenneth Williams has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as it searches for a missing 35-year-old man.

Kenneth Williams was last seen in South Bend on Aug. 1, but was recently reported as a missing person.

Williams is 5′7″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Kozora at 574-235-7520.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

