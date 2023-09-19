Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Ohio State at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we countdown to a top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday, we wanted to hear from you in the week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

The Irish have scored 40-plus points in four straight games to start the season for the first time since 1900. We asked you what you think the biggest reason is for Notre Dame’s historic start on offense.

Here’s how you voted:

Sam Hartman: 45%

Gerad Parker: 5%

Running backs: 6%

Wide receivers: 1%

Something else: 43%

