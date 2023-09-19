Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Ohio State at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we countdown to a top 10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday, we want to hear from you in the week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

The Irish have scored 40-plus points in four straight games to start the season for the first time since 1900. What do you think is the biggest reason for their success?

Here are your options:

Sam Hartman

Gerad Parker

Running backs

Wide receivers

Something else

The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday. To vote, click here!

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs on Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

