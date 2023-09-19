Advertise With Us

‘It’s a joy to come to work’: Woman opens hot dog stand at 85 years old

Joann Dehardt is serving food hot off the grill at her new hot dog stand, J's Hot Diggity Dogs.
By Jordyn Markhoff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An 85-year-old in South Carolina is teaching the lesson that it’s never too late to start something new.

Joann Dehardt is serving food hot off the grill at her new hot dog stand.

However, grilling hot dogs and sizzling fries is just a small part of what Dehardt, or Boss Lady Jojo, does daily at J’s Hot Diggity Dogs.

“I love people and I love helping people, and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

In 1980, Dehardt and her husband opened Frandeena’s, one of the few restaurants serving up hot food in Prosperity.

“After my husband passed away in 2010, I volunteered at a thrift store in Chapin, Good Works,” she said. “I said ‘You know, the old restaurant is still standing, why don’t I do that?’ and one of the workers said ‘Joann, that’s a fine thing for you to do.’”

Inspired by the thrift store, Dehardt got to work. She turned the old Frandeena’s into Heart and Hands Thrift Shoppe, which serves people all throughout the community.

Even with the thrift shop, Dehardt said she still felt like something was missing.

“Nobody had anything to eat around here, so I said ya know why don’t we do a similar small hot dog stand?,” she said.

And so, J’s Hot Diggity Dogs was born. The small hot dog stand now sits right in front of Heart and Hands Thrift Shoppe.

Anyone who stops by the hot dog stand wondering what to get can get a suggestion from the boss herself.

“Get a hot dog all the way. With chili, mustard, onion, everything,” Dehardt said.

Running a thrift shop and a hot dog stand, you’d think Dehardt would have her hands full, but it turns out the only thing full is her heart.

“I just love people, and I love doing what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s a joy to come to work.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist
Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation

Latest News

Martie Salt explores why it might be more difficult to quit smoking for some people over others.
Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit
Abby Williams and Libby German
Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs
St. Joseph County sees home prices fall in August
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges
St. Joseph County house prices fell over 6% in August