IHCDA launches updated housing inventory dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the state announced the launch of the updated Indiana Housing Dashboard.

The dashboard is a database that includes a statewide inventory of housing in the state. The dashboard offers improved user-interface navigation within the site. The site also now features demographic and economic data, trends for homeowners and renters, as well as other metrics that impact housing supply and affordability.

“We place significant importance on building our workforce in the Hoosier state,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Housing is a huge part of Indiana’s economic development as we attract talent. The original housing dashboard provided a valuable tool to community leaders, and the new site provides an even broader data set as we continue to improve housing across the state.”

The dashboard is also unveiling what it calls the “Take Action” section. The section includes guidance and resources for municipalities, nonprofit organizations, community planning commissions, and other members of the development community.

The section is meant to be used as a resource for local partners in helping design policy, set priorities, and develop local housing plans.

To learn more about the dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.