Advertise With Us

IHCDA launches updated housing inventory dashboard

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the state announced the launch of the updated Indiana Housing Dashboard.

The dashboard is a database that includes a statewide inventory of housing in the state. The dashboard offers improved user-interface navigation within the site. The site also now features demographic and economic data, trends for homeowners and renters, as well as other metrics that impact housing supply and affordability.

“We place significant importance on building our workforce in the Hoosier state,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Housing is a huge part of Indiana’s economic development as we attract talent. The original housing dashboard provided a valuable tool to community leaders, and the new site provides an even broader data set as we continue to improve housing across the state.”

The dashboard is also unveiling what it calls the “Take Action” section. The section includes guidance and resources for municipalities, nonprofit organizations, community planning commissions, and other members of the development community.

The section is meant to be used as a resource for local partners in helping design policy, set priorities, and develop local housing plans.

To learn more about the dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’ in new court filing
Jennifer Klingler
46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist
Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation

Latest News

Lanny Fisher, a Buchanan attorney, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual...
Four women testify against Buchanan attorney in preliminary hearing
Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper (13) brings down Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer (8) in...
Freeman not concerned with ND’s lack of QB sacks
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation