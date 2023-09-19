Four women testify against Buchanan attorney in preliminary hearing

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Four women have stepped forward and testified against a Buchanan attorney accused of criminal sexual conduct.

Lanny Fisher, 54, faces multiple charges, including nine counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, four counts of engaging a person for prostitution.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, four women testified Monday that Fisher forced them to have sexual relations with him while he was representing them.

The charges stem from allegations involving seven separate victims who were represented by or had family represented by Fisher. Allegations include coerced sexual touching, penetrative sexual acts, and the request for sex as payment for legal services. The incidents allegedly spanned longer than a decade, from 2010 through 2022.

One woman testified that she had sex with Fisher both at his office in Buchanan and at a hotel in Benton Harbor after he said “he could take care of the bill if I took care of him.”

Another said she had sex with Fisher at his home the first time she met him when she was 14. She continued to have sex with him for two years until the time when she was sentenced to prison.

The other two women testifying Monday also went to Fisher to represent them in criminal cases.

The Herald-Palladium says that Fisher’s defense spent the hearing trying to show the sex was consensual and that the women could have left his office or not gone to his home.

