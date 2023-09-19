Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Rain percentages increase Tuesday afternoon & evening

Low to mid 80s return Wednesday through the weekend
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers by late morning and continuing through the afternoon. High near 70F. Wind S at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low 56F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chane of a light shower through early afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 80F. Low 58F. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. High 82F. Low 60F. Wind light and variable.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the late week, temps will remain above average as we round out the last few days of summer. Highs will be in the low 80s through the weekend and for the Ohio St game, so dress light if you are headed to tailgate or the game itself. Temps will begin to fall again into next workweek as the high pressure fades away with highs back near or below normal by mid next week with a handful of rain chances.

First Alert 10 Day
First Alert 10 Day(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

