Elkhart police searching for missing 46-year-old woman

Jennifer Klingler
Jennifer Klingler(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searchers for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Jennifer Klingler was last believed to be in the Elkhart area and was last heard from on Sept. 13.

Police say there is no clothing description is available, but Klingler always has a pink backpack with her.

If you have any information on Klingler’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Rain percentages increase Tuesday afternoon & evening

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Low to mid 80s return Wednesday through the weekend

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago

Michigan

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...

Trump plans to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan instead of attending second GOP debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and MEG KINNARD Associated Press
Trump has signaled that he is already focused on the 2024 election against President Joe Biden as he maintains a wide lead against his GOP rivals in primary polls.

Latest News

News

South Bend schools hosting community meetings on boundary alignment

South Bend schools hosting community meetings on boundary alignment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is in the process of changing attendance boundaries to align with the recently approved Facilities Master Plan.

News

South Bend Community Schools hosts boundary alignment meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

A photo from Monday night's meeting of the Concord Business Park redevelopment plan.

Concord Mall redevelopment gets one step closer at City Council meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Monday night’s meeting was the second phase of talks on the future of the mall.

News

Crewmates share a laugh while picking up leaves on Monday in South Bend.

South Bend hiring for fall leaf pick-up program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Looking to make some extra cash while working this fall?

Notre Dame

Freeman recaps win over Central Michigan, looks ahead to Ohio State matchup

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish are looking to learn from their mistakes against Central Michigan while also turning the page to the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes.

News

4-Star QB Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame

Updated: 14 hours ago