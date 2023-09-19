El Campito hosts 4th annual ‘Taco Battle’ for a good cause

By Natacha Casal and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit in South Bend celebrated Taco Tuesday for a good cause!

El Campito Child Development Center hosted its 4th annual “Taco Battle.” The organization has helped low-income children and families for 53 years.

Supporters and taco lovers were able to participate in raffles while trying some of South Bend’s best tacos at four different United Federal Credit Union branches. They also were able to partake in some friendly competition by voting for their favorite, all while helping a great cause.

“We had originally planned our taco battle because we wanted to do something different,” said Shelley Pulaski, treasurer and board of directors’ member for El Campito. “There are so many golf outings and so many things out there we really couldn’t compete with. The taco battle came into fruition, we ended up having to do a taco truck when COVID hit.”

With the money raised, El Campito will be able to get four more classrooms and get the necessities to provide for infants.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: seconds ago

News

Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation

Updated: 7 minutes ago

What's Good

Rolling Prairie Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Natacha Casal and 16 News Now
The program honors public elementary, middle, and high schools performing or improving student achievement to high levels, especially among disadvantaged students.

Health

Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

Don’t just sit, GET FIT!: Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Members of the community who are out and about can get access to free exercise videos led by a Goshen Health exercise physiologist by scanning a QR code located on signs near benches across Elkhart County.

Latest News

News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Ohio State at Notre Dame

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer days ahead

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Lingering showers will be around through early Wednesday

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Rolling Prairie Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

South Bend schools hosting Q&A sessions for boundary alignment

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
At the meeting, the public can view proposed boundary maps and ask questions for clarification.