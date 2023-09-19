El Campito hosts 4th annual ‘Taco Battle’ for a good cause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit in South Bend celebrated Taco Tuesday for a good cause!

El Campito Child Development Center hosted its 4th annual “Taco Battle.” The organization has helped low-income children and families for 53 years.

Supporters and taco lovers were able to participate in raffles while trying some of South Bend’s best tacos at four different United Federal Credit Union branches. They also were able to partake in some friendly competition by voting for their favorite, all while helping a great cause.

“We had originally planned our taco battle because we wanted to do something different,” said Shelley Pulaski, treasurer and board of directors’ member for El Campito. “There are so many golf outings and so many things out there we really couldn’t compete with. The taco battle came into fruition, we ended up having to do a taco truck when COVID hit.”

With the money raised, El Campito will be able to get four more classrooms and get the necessities to provide for infants.

