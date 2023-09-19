Don’t just sit, GET FIT!: Goshen Health launches new park bench fitness program

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Health has launched a collaborative project with grant funding from the Indiana Department of Health to increase physical activity in local parks and remind you to get up on your feet!

Members of the community who are out and about can get access to free exercise videos led by a Goshen Health exercise physiologist by scanning a QR code located on signs near benches across Elkhart County. Just walk up to a local park bench and pull out your phone!

The videos give participants an opportunity to get a full body workout using nothing more than a simple park bench. They’re available in English and Spanish.

“We’re excited about this collaborative effort to promote new and creative ways to encourage community members to be more physically active, while also spending time outside,” said Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We look forward to expanding this program in the future with additional park partnerships and resources to help our community thrive”.

