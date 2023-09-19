Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DLEPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Can the terrible tragedy that happened in Delphi be blamed on Odin?

That’s the allegation made in a 136-page court brief filed in connection with the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The documents provide extensive details of the crime scene — details attorneys for the defense say points to the involvement of members of a pagan Norse religion called Odinism.

Editor’s Note: 16 News Now is not naming the defense’s alleged suspects as they have not been arrested or charged in this case. Additionally, 16 News Now is not posting the entire defense filing because it contains very specific, gruesome details of the crime scene, and details about potential witnesses and potential suspects.

According to court documents, the girls’ bodies had tree branches of varying sizes placed on them in specific patterns. For instance, one had small sticks placed in her hair to resemble horns or antlers.

Abby Williams and Libby German
Abby Williams and Libby German(WNDU)

In its brief, the defense writes that Odinists are enamored with Viking Nordic culture and that one of the murder victims had been dating the son of a known Odinist at the time. That Odinist allegedly raised eyebrows when he posted religious symbols on social media that mimicked those found at the crime scene.

The defense document emphasizes that Richard Allen — the man now charged with the murders — is not a member of “any weird religious cult,” although it’s alleged that two prison guards who wore Odinist patches on their uniforms allegedly monitored, intimidated, and mentally abused Allen behind bars.

The FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit found that the individuals responsible for the homicides were involved in Nordic beliefs. The brief states that law enforcement stopped investigating that angle when a Purdue University professor found otherwise. Still, the prosecution could not come up with documentation of the Purdue report, nor could investigators supply his name to the defense.

At one point, the defense team writes it is not inventing, fabricating, or exaggerating these facts no matter how crazy those facts may appear.

The revelations come as part of a motion to suppress evidence gained in an October 2022 search of Allen’s home.

Allen is set to go to trial in January 2024.

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Medical Moment

Martie Salt explores why it might be more difficult to quit smoking for some people over others.

Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Genetics can make you predisposed to preferences like loving sugary snacks, and, as it turns out, that might also be the case for some smokers.

News

St. Joseph County sees home prices fall in August

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County saw a solid decrease in its median housing cost last month!

News

St. Joseph County house prices fell over 6% in August

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Berrien County officials urge people to use caution around coyotes

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Four women testify against Buchanan attorney in preliminary hearing

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

County commissioners discuss Douglas Road construction

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Police foil LaPorte County inmate’s alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Medical Moment: Why it might be harder for some smokers to quit

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Benton Harbor man gets life without parole for 2021 murder

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Disturbing details emerge from Delphi murders crime scene in new court docs

Updated: 32 minutes ago