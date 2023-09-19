Advertise With Us

Concord Mall redevelopment gets one step closer at City Council meeting

A photo from Monday night's meeting of the Concord Business Park redevelopment plan.
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is one step closer to revitalizing Concord Mall.

Monday night’s meeting was the second phase of talks on the future of the mall. The city, being asked to approve a tax abatement for the redevelopment with plans to convert the building into commercial space and light industrial use.

“The economic activity generated by the folks working and spending dollars and living in that are going to really be a catalyst for additional activity and growth up and down that entire corridor,” said Mike Huber, director of economic development.

$2 million has already been approved. However, Monday was the first step to bring in another $2 million for the tax phase, which should be decided on October 2.

