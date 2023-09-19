Box Factory For the Arts showcasing new pieces from Michiana artists

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The beauty in art is that it comes in many different forms, and that type of variety is on display for the newest “Series 5″ exhibit taking place at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph.

The exhibit features four regional artists from around the Michiana area, each having their own unique stories and styles. Those artists are Carol L. Myers, Mark Wagner, Hank Mattson, and Susan Plee.

There are paintings, printmaking, wooden bird houses, and an art form called cyanotypes, where the sun creates an image printed that was formed back in 1842!

It’s the mission of the Box Factory to showcase the hard work that these local artists have put into their art.

“It’s really fun, and it’s really kind of a privilege,” said Jane Rush, gallery chair. “It’s so exciting. Every show, I go, ‘Oh, this show is great. This is so much fun.’ And then the next one, I say the same thing. It’s just really fun to see the excitement and all the hard work that the artists put in, and that we’re able to have it out for the public to enjoy.”

The Box Factory is a non-profit, so it hosts many different fundraiser exhibits, classes, and even musical entertainment all throughout the year.

The Box Factory is open Wednesday through Sundays. Admission is free to the public.

The “Series 5″ exhibit will be on display until Oct. 29. For more information on the exhibit, click here.

