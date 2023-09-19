Advertise With Us

Box Factory For the Arts showcase new pieces from local artists

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
St. Joseph, MI (WNDU) -The beauty in art is, it comes in many different forms and that type of variety is on display for the newest series 5 exhibit taking place at the Box Factory for the Arts in St. Joseph, Michigan.

The exhibit features four regional artists from around the Michiana area, each having their own unique stories and styles.

There were paintings, printmaking, wooden bird houses, and an art form called cyanotypes, where the sun creates an image printed that was formed back in 1842!

It’s the mission of the Box Factory to showcase the hard work that these local artists have put into their work.

“It’s really fun and it’s really kind of a privilege,” said Jane Rush, gallery chair.

“It’s so exciting, every show ‘I go oh this show is great, this is so much fun’. And then the next one I say the same thing. It’s just really fun to see the excitement and all the hard work that the artists put in. And that we’re able to have it out for the public to enjoy.”

The Series 5 exhibit will be on display until October 29th.

The Box Factory is a non-profit, so they host many different fundraiser exhibits, classes, and even musical entertainment all throughout the year.

Admission is free to the public and is open Wednesday through Sundays.

For more information on the exhibit click here.

