Ask the Doctor: Shingles recovery, COVID loss of taste, RSV vaccines

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Patty): “How long does it take to get through shingles? I am on week three and still feeling pain and burning sensations.”

DR. BOB: Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus called varicella. It is most common in adults and causes a painful rash and blisters, usually in a limited area of the body.

It can be extremely painful. Sometimes, patients think they may be having a heart attack, but it is shingles starting on the chest wall. People can have very different degrees of pain related to shingles.

Usually, the blisters should be scabbed over within a week. Pain can last days to weeks.

Most people do not have any pain after a couple of months. Some people do end up with some chronic pain after an episode of shingles.

Question #2 (from Chris): “If you lost your sense of taste because of COVID, will you ever get it back? It’s been years for me at this point.”

DR. BOB: Unfortunately, your story is not uncommon. A lot of people notice disruptions of taste or smell when they have COVID.

For some people, these symptoms persistent even after the other symptoms resolve. There are many cases of people having problems for years at this point.

At the same time, it is difficult for us to predict what will happen as this is a developing area of research.

It is certainly worth seeing your doctor about this, and I know that some academic centers like Cleveland Clinic are doing some more cutting-edge treatment.

Question #3 (from Josh): “RSV vaccines for older adults will be available this fall. Should we get this along with COVID and flu shots?”

DR. BOB: RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. For most of us, RSV causes the common cold.

Usually, we hear about RSV being a problem in young children who can have trouble breathing if they get the infection. In recent years there has been attention on the effect of RSV on older adults and the risk of hospitalization of death.

The two RSV vaccines that are on the market have both been shown to reduce the risk of symptomatic RSV infection. However, the studies were not designed to see if there is an effect on risk of hospitalization or death.

Thus, at this point the decision to get this vaccine should be discussed with your physician.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Michiana doctor explains severity of Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Dr. Christopher Eberle, a podiatrist at the South Bend Clinic, explained to viewers what the recovery period looks like, why it’s so devastating for anyone who has the injury, and prevention methods.

Indiana

Indiana lawmakers hear about potential mental health benefits of psilocybin

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in “magic mushrooms” and has hallucinogenic effects.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Knee pain, hearing problems, COVID booster shots

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

Indiana WIC switching from Gerber to Enfamil formula on Oct. 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are currently issued a Gerber formula, you will receive a similar Enfamil formula for benefits beginning on or after Oct. 1.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Reducing stress, sick students, healthy immune systems

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Parkview Health has announced the closure of two birthing centers.

Parkview Health closes birthing centers in LaGrange, DeKalb

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Waleed Alamleh
The decision comes as Parkview looks to move away from rural hospitals due to increasing challenges.

Health

Ask the Doctor: COVID update, treating brain fog, drinking milk

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...

Indiana health officials reporting first human case of West Nile in 2023

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Department of Health says the person lives in Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis.

Health

Saint Joseph Health System preps for uptick in patients due to heat

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Doctors said they are ready to manage those patients as they come in over the next couple days.

Health

Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break

Boil order lifted for portion of downtown Elkhart

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
This means all water from the municipal water system should be boiled for three minutes before consumption.