46-year-old woman missing out of Elkhart found safe

Jennifer Klingler
Jennifer Klingler(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says Jennifer Klingler has been located and is safe.

Police say the community’s help was instrumental in locating her and they would like to thank everyone for spreading the word and submitting tips.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it searchers for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Jennifer Klingler was last believed to be in the Elkhart area and was last heard from on Sept. 13.

Police say there is no clothing description is available, but Klingler always has a pink backpack with her.

If you have any information on Klingler’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

