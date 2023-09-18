Victim in homicide investigation on South Bend’s northwest side identified

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of N. College Street on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they found a dead man with an apparent gunshot wound outside.

The victim was identified Monday afternoon as 21-year-old Anthony Coleman, Jr. of South Bend. An autopsy on Coleman was set for Monday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is treating it as a homicide.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip or submit a tip online.

