South Bend police searching for missing 48-year-old woman

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as it looks for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Lashonda Perry was last seen on Sept. 8 in South Bend.

Police say Perry is 5′4″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Perry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Kozora at 574-235-7520.

Lashonda Perry
Lashonda Perry(South Bend Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pet: Mary Sue

2nd Chance Pet: Mary Sue

Updated: moments ago

News

Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Man charged with meth possession after crash in Marshall County

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

South Bend police searching for missing 48-year-old woman

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
While the testing is going to create noise and steam, officials say there will be no impact on patients, appointments, or traffic.

Latest News

Crime

Daniel Venice

Man charged with meth possession after crash in Marshall County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Daniel Venice, 41, is facing charges after police say meth was found in his truck after he crashed into a stopped motorcycle Saturday night.

News

Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clay fire department helps teach people about different ways to prepare for emergency situations.

Clay fire teaching lessons for National Preparedness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
FEMA recognizes September as National Preparedness Month. And Clay fire department is using this time as a good reminder to be ready for any emergency or natural disaster that might arise. By teaching us about different items that can come in handy for your emergency survival kits!

Community

Maids of the Mist Fountain rededicated after getting refurbished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of community members made their way to the fountain on Sunday afternoon to celebrate its return.

News

National Preparedness Month creating car kits with Clay Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago