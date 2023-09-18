South Bend police searching for missing 48-year-old woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as it looks for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Lashonda Perry was last seen on Sept. 8 in South Bend.

Police say Perry is 5′4″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Perry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Kozora at 574-235-7520.

Lashonda Perry (South Bend Police Department)

