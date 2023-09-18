Police investigating after early Monday morning shooting in Elkhart
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after an early morning shooting injured a man.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities were called to the 1200 block of Hudson Street around 1:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. First responders on scene then discovered a 31-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call Det. Hauser with Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288- STOP.
