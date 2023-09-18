Advertise With Us

Police ID man believed responsible for 9-year-old Georgia girl’s slaying more than 50 years ago

Cobb County, Georgia, District Attorney Flynn Broady gives an update Monday on the cold-case...
Cobb County, Georgia, District Attorney Flynn Broady gives an update Monday on the cold-case slaying of 9-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall.(WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Tim Darnell and Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - On Monday, Cobb County law enforcement officials revealed the identity of the man responsible for one of Marietta’s most notorious, violent murders, one that happened more than 50 years ago.

Debbie Lynn Randall, 9, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13, 1972, in Marietta. Her body was found more than two weeks later not far from Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

On Monday, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said William Rose of Mableton was the man who abducted Debbie and killed her.

Rose committed suicide in 1974, two years after the crime. He was identified as a suspect, officials said Monday, through open source ancestry sites to which law enforcement has access. Rose’s family, officials said, was cooperative with their investigation, and had no idea Rose was involved in the Debbie’s abduction and death.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 1972, she went to the laundromat with her stepfather; he left soon after, but the laundromat was only half a block from her family’s apartment.

Around 8:30 p.m., the girl’s mother became concerned. She went to the laundromat searching for her daughter, and an employee told her the girl had left about an hour before.

Spilled laundry detergent was found in a parking lot across the street from the girl’s home. Two youths reported seeing a dark pickup truck in the area and said it had quickly backed up to the area where the detergent was found and drove away quickly.

A group of Southern Tech students found the girl’s body on Jan. 29.

Both Randall’s mother and father died without knowing who killed their daughter.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

Latest News

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week
Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
FILE - Photo of the Federal Reserve Seal. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the...
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a ‘soft landing’