Plymouth hosts teaching development training session

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - While students were working on e-Learning Monday, educators got busy!

Over 250 teachers and faculty of all Plymouth schools came together for a professional learning community event at Plymouth High School! Staff participated in workshops where they were able to target weaknesses and strengths within their classrooms.

“Today is a very exciting day for us; we have partnered with Solution Tree, so what we like to do is bring our entire staff together as a reminder of our work being unified…. The greatness we expect from our students as well,” said Asst. Superintendent Jill Vandriessche of Plymouth Community Schools.

Solution Tree’s Jack Baldermann spoke at the event, as he does around the country, about student learning.

Baldermann shared some tips and a reminder of how strong a teacher’s impact can make a change in a child’s life.

