Missing 48-year-old woman out of South Bend found safe

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Lashonda Perry has been located and is safe!

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as it looks for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Lashonda Perry was last seen on Sept. 8 in South Bend.

Police say Perry is 5′4″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Perry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Kozora at 574-235-7520.

