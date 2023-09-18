Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials at Memorial Hospital in South Bend say testing will be conducted this week on its new boilers.

While the testing is going to create noise and steam, officials say there will be no impact on patients, appointments, or traffic.

The testing is scheduled to start Tuesday and continue during business hours through Friday.

The new boilers will replace the hospital’s existing boilers that were installed in 1958 and 1973 in the center of the campus. They will support the hospital’s entire downtown campus as well as the new patient tower that is slated to open in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.