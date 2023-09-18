Memorial Hospital to test new boilers this week

Officials: Testing will not have impact on hospital’s operations
(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials at Memorial Hospital in South Bend say testing will be conducted this week on its new boilers.

While the testing is going to create noise and steam, officials say there will be no impact on patients, appointments, or traffic.

The testing is scheduled to start Tuesday and continue during business hours through Friday.

The new boilers will replace the hospital’s existing boilers that were installed in 1958 and 1973 in the center of the campus. They will support the hospital’s entire downtown campus as well as the new patient tower that is slated to open in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Daniel Venice

Man charged with meth possession after crash in Marshall County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Daniel Venice, 41, is facing charges after police say meth was found in his truck after he crashed into a stopped motorcycle Saturday night.

News

Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lashonda Perry

South Bend police searching for missing woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you have any information on Lashonda Perry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 574-235-7520.

News

Clay fire department helps teach people about different ways to prepare for emergency situations.

Clay fire teaching lessons for National Preparedness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
FEMA recognizes September as National Preparedness Month. And Clay fire department is using this time as a good reminder to be ready for any emergency or natural disaster that might arise. By teaching us about different items that can come in handy for your emergency survival kits!

Latest News

Community

Maids of the Mist Fountain rededicated after getting refurbished

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of community members made their way to the fountain on Sunday afternoon to celebrate its return.

News

National Preparedness Month creating car kits with Clay Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Maids of the Mist Fountain rededicated after getting refurbished

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

National Preparedness Month with Clay Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Homicide investigation underway on South Bend’s northwest side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The victim’s name and age are being withheld until his family is notified.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers through Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Temperatures get a BIG boost into the 80s this week.