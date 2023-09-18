Man charged with meth possession after crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 41-year-old man is facing charges after police in Marshall County say meth was found in his truck after he crashed into a stopped motorcycle Saturday night.

Deputies were called just after 8:30 p.m. to Lake of the Woods on reports of a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found that a truck had hit a motorcycle that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Shore Drive and 3A Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown, and so is his current condition.

Police say they later found that the driver of the truck, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Venice, had meth in his vehicle. As a result, Venice was charged with possession of methamphetamine and given a cash bond of $1,500.

Venice agreed to take a blood test and could face more charges depending on the results of that test.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.