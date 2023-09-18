Maids of the Mist Fountain rededicated after getting refurbished

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Maids of the Mist Fountain is back in St. Joseph after more than a year in the shop for repairs.

Dozens of community members made their way to the fountain on Sunday afternoon to celebrate its return.

The repairs for the fountain started in April 2022. Renovations took a little bit longer than expected, but the fountain is back in its normal spot with new paint, recasting, and filled-in cracks.

“I know the community is excited to have it back, they’re excited to see it,” St. Joseph Public Works Director Greg Grothous. “Over the last three, four days, when they’ve been here reassembling it, people (were) stopping, asking questions, driving by, taking pictures. The community is ready to have their fountain back.”

“We were so happy when we drove by the other day, cause we just got here the other day, and they were putting it together,” said Genie Jennaro, a former resident of St. Joseph. “For us, it’s really special.”

The fountain has been in Lake Bluff Park for more than 130 years, and the hope is that it will remain a pillar in the community for 130 more.

