LaPorte County man charged with several counts of child molestation, rape

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing multiple felony charges after a child abuse investigation led to his arrest.

Anthony Johnson Jr., 37, faces seven counts of child molestation, six counts of rape, and one count of vicarious sexual gratification.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, Johnson Jr. was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11, after a child abuse investigation was conducted in August.

The sentencing guidelines for child molestation, a level one felony in the state of Indiana, are between 20 and 40 years. The sentencing for rape, a level two felony, is between 10 to 30 years. The sentencing for vicarious sexual gratification, a level four felony, is between two and 12 years.

He is due in court for his initial hearing on Sept. 19.

