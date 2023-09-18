Advertise With Us

Knox man charged with child solicitation

A mugshot of Patrick Jenkins, from WKVI.
A mugshot of Patrick Jenkins, from WKVI.(WKVI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Knox man is facing a felony charge of child solicitation after his arrest last Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, an investigation resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Patrick R. Jenkins.

Police say the FBI became aware of internet conversations between Jenkins and an underage female. During these conversations, Jenkins is alleged to have solicited the victim for sex.

Child solicitation, a level four felony, has a sentencing guideline of two to 12 years.

He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist

Latest News

Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect say teens were ‘ritualistically sacrificed’
Annual ‘Fore Impact Golf Outing’ returns to South Bend Country Club on Sept. 18, 2023.
Annual ‘Fore Impact Golf Outing’ returns to South Bend Country Club
Plymouth hosts teacher development training event on Sept. 18, 2023.
Plymouth hosts teaching development training session
Annual 'Fore Impact Golf Outing' returns to South Bend Country Club