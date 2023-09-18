Knox man charged with child solicitation

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Knox man is facing a felony charge of child solicitation after his arrest last Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, an investigation resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Patrick R. Jenkins.

Police say the FBI became aware of internet conversations between Jenkins and an underage female. During these conversations, Jenkins is alleged to have solicited the victim for sex.

Child solicitation, a level four felony, has a sentencing guideline of two to 12 years.

He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

