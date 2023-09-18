Advertise With Us

Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

Latest News

Caleb Long
Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty in student sexual misconduct case
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination