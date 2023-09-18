Homicide investigation underway on South Bend’s northwest side

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of N. College Street on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they found a dead male with an apparent gunshot wound outside.

The victim’s name and age are being withheld until his family is notified. His autopsy is set for Monday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is treating it as a homicide.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip or submit a tip online.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maids of the Mist Fountain rededicated after getting refurbished

Updated: moments ago

News

National Preparedness Month with Clay Fire

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers through Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Temperatures get a BIG boost into the 80s this week.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...

‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Mike Rogers’ family says that the 35-year-old husband, father of 4, and small business owner will never be the same and that "looking twice" could’ve prevented this tragedy.

News

Recovery Vigil Mike Rogers South Bend

Updated: 10 hours ago

Indiana

FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks in Schererville, Ind., Nov. 8, 2022....

Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A doctor’s account of a 10-year-old rape victim traveling to Indiana to receive abortion drugs became a flashpoint in the abortion debate.

News

First Alert Forecast: Isolated Showers into the Overnight, More Sun Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast: Isolated Showers into the Overnight, More Sun Tomorrow

Updated: 16 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive linemen Zeke Correll (52), center, and Pat Coogan (78), left, and Joe Alt...

Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the season after defeating Central Michigan at home Saturday.

News

Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...

1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Dailey Road and M-60 in Jefferson Township.