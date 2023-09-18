Gov. Holcomb concludes third Japan economic development trip

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb concluded his third trip to Japan after arriving on Sept. 8.

Along with him were representatives of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, or IEDC.

Holcomb and his team traveled to Gunma Prefecture, which is home to a robust manufacturing sector, including several Japanese manufacturers that have operations in Indiana.

“It was great to be back in Japan last week, honoring the longstanding Indiana-Japan relationship and its significant contributions to our shared communities and cultures,” said Gov. Holcomb in a press release. “Indiana and Japan share similar values, economies and visions for the future. Bolstered by our strong friendship and drive for new innovations, I’m confident this is just the beginning of success for both Indiana and Japan as we work together to advance next-generation manufacturing, develop the future of mobility, and experience exciting times ahead.”

The delegation also met with some of Indiana’s largest investors, including Subaru, Toyota, and Honda Motor Company.

Holcomb thanked the businesses for creating new Hoosier jobs and supporting the development of Indiana’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.