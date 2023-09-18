Advertise With Us

Gov. Holcomb concludes third Japan economic development trip

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb concluded his third trip to Japan after arriving on Sept. 8.

Along with him were representatives of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, or IEDC.

Holcomb and his team traveled to Gunma Prefecture, which is home to a robust manufacturing sector, including several Japanese manufacturers that have operations in Indiana.

“It was great to be back in Japan last week, honoring the longstanding Indiana-Japan relationship and its significant contributions to our shared communities and cultures,” said Gov. Holcomb in a press release. “Indiana and Japan share similar values, economies and visions for the future. Bolstered by our strong friendship and drive for new innovations, I’m confident this is just the beginning of success for both Indiana and Japan as we work together to advance next-generation manufacturing, develop the future of mobility, and experience exciting times ahead.”

The delegation also met with some of Indiana’s largest investors, including Subaru, Toyota, and Honda Motor Company.

Holcomb thanked the businesses for creating new Hoosier jobs and supporting the development of Indiana’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of...
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan
Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen
Mike Rogers' loved ones gathered at the Grotto at Notre Dame to comfort one another, pray for...
‘Recovery vigil’ held at ND Grotto for injured South Bend motorcyclist

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain early this week; Warming up later this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Gov. Holcomb concludes economic trip to Japan
Police investigating after early Monday morning shooting in Elkhart