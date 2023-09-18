Advertise With Us

Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty in student sexual misconduct case

Caleb Long
Caleb Long(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Clay High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a student on Monday.

Caleb Long, 25, was charged with disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction back in March.

Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school who allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. Charging documents say, in one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.” Long is also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

The sentencing range for dissemination of matter harmful to minors is six months to two-and-a-half years, while the sentencing range for child solicitation and child seduction is one to six years.

Long is due back in court for his sentencing on Nov. 2.

