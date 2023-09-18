Former Clay High School teacher pleads guilty to child solicitation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Clay High School teacher pleaded guilty to child solicitation in a sexual misconduct case involving a student on Monday.

Caleb Long, 25, was initially charged with disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction back in March. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says he pled guilty on Monday to the child solicitation charge.

Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school who allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. Charging documents say, in one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.” Long is also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

Long is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 2. The sentencing range for child solicitation is one to six years.

