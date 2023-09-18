Clay fire teaching lessons for National Preparedness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is recognized as National Preparedness month by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It’s an important reminder about preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

And even though September is the month to recognize, but its not the only time you should be ready.

“Actually we should be prepared all year long,” said Ron Melser, Fire Marshal for Clay Fire department.

“September is a good reminder of that we never know when a situation like that could happen. A thunderstorm can come through and take out the power system, water lines break, so if we don’t have those our basic supplies ready well because you never know when something is going to happen”.

And a good way of being ready for these scenarios, is by putting together safety kits to help deal with those unplanned events.

Some of those items according to FEMA include:

First aid kit

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Another important reminder too keep track of is food, which can be limited during emergency scenarios.

“Some of the important things are non-perishable foods, canned items, granola bars, peanut butter, some of the things that wont go bad.” said Melser.

Some of the food items that should be in your kits:

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Dried fruit

Canned juices

Non-perishable pasteurized milk

Food for infants

Comfort/stress foods

Emergencies can happen at any point even when you’re out on the road. But there are some items you can have ready.

“When you’re traveling make sure your car is in good health and maintained,”

“Have blankets, scrapers shovels, flash lights, car chargers that kind of stuff to help keeping whatever you need going and just to help anyone.”

And with the changing seasons, weather can play a big factor in what steps you should take.

“Obviously with rain don’t go through water deeper then six inches,”

“Anything over a foot your car can start floating. And with snow, snow drifts when that starts happening we don’t want to drive through that and get stuck.”

