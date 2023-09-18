Benton Harbor safety officials warn residents after person possibly bit by coyote

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) is urging you to use extreme caution if you spot a coyote in town.

According to a Facebook post from BHDPS, there was a report of a person possibly being bitten by one on Saturday.

Officials say coyotes are not friendly and potentially sick when they approach people. If you see one, you’re urged to stay away from it and call Berrien County Animal Control at 269-927-5648.

