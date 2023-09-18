Advertise With Us

Annual ‘Fore Impact Golf Outing’ returns to South Bend Country Club

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Golfers packed their clubs and made their way to South Bend County Club this afternoon for the annual “Fore Impact Golf Outing” hosted by St. Joseph County.

The goal is for golfers to challenge each other in support of Junior Achievement, which focuses on student work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial experiences.

“This allows us to help serve all the kids in our community... goes directly towards supporting those kids,” said Kristy Bridegroom, St. Joseph County’s development director.

Participants were able to compete in various competitions like the longest drive and putting contest to win some unique prizes, all the while supporting a great cause.

